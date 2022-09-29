Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say

Police said four shots were fired and a woman's home was struck, but no injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended.

On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the 1900 block of Summit Place NE. They told police that they heard a gunshot, and when they turned around they saw a "short Black man wearing all black" walking towards them. The students told police he pointed a gun at them and fired four shots in their direction.

One of the bullets fired hit a nearby house, but no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and DC Police are urging anyone with information about the shots fired, or the suspect, to call 202-737-4404 or call the anonymous tip line at 202-727-9099.