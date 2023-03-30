Student involved in fight off campus shows up at Frederick High suffering from a stab wound

The injured student was taken to the school health room where they received treatment from health room staff until EMS arrived on the scene.

FREDERICK, Md. — An investigation is underway after a student was found stabbed at Frederick High School in Maryland on Thursday.

According to the Frederick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the high school around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a fight that took place off campus.

At the school, officers located a Fairfax County Public School student suffering from a stab wound.

Detectives believe the student was involved in a fight off school property before arriving on campus from nearby Baker Park. The injured student was taken to the school health room where they received treatment from health room staff until EMS arrived on the scene.

The administration at Frederick High School was alerted to the incident by a staff member and promptly responded to scene.

A joint investigation into the stabbing is underway by the Frederick Police Department and The Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

During afternoon dismissal, which authorities say took place on time, there was an increased police presence in the areas of Frederick High, West Frederick Middle, and Parkway Elementary.

Detectives have determined the stabbing was an isolated incident.

As a result, all after-school activities are expected to go on as planned at the nearby schools.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact FPD at 301-600-2102. Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-8477, send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.or g , or send a text to 240-674-8477.