Crime

Sheriff: Student in custody after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick County high school

The student was detained and transported to the law-enforcement center.

FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after trying to stab multiple students at Governor Thomas Johnson high school Friday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School located at 1501 N Market Street Frederick, Maryland, just before 1 p.m. 

According to a tweet from Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FSCO), the student tried to stab several students in the cafeteria but was unsuccessful. An on-duty FCSO School Resource Officer quickly stopped the incident before it escalated. 

No injuries were reported and everyone was deemed safe. The student was detained and transported to the law-enforcement center.

A police investigation suggests the incident stemmed from an isolated dispute between two students in the cafeteria. 

Heavy police presence is expected to remain at the school as police continue their investigation.

