Student cut at Bladensburg High School in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A student at Bladensburg High School in Prince George's County was found suffering from cuts on his upper body by Student Resource Officers around 1:30 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

The teenage male was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said. Currently, police are working with school security to identify a suspect.

Students at the school were put on “restricted movement” during the investigation. There is no word on if this procedure is still in practice currently at the school. Police have released no other information about the victim.

This is the second incident of violence at a Maryland school Wednesday.

At least seven students at Annapolis High School have been charged in connection to a fight and stabbing that sent two students to the hospital and put the school in lockdown Wednesday morning.

Anne Arundel Police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and found two victims with stab wounds. The victims were initially treated at the school's health room before being transported to area hospitals, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials.

There is no known relation between the incidents at this time.