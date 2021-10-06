19-year-old steals delivery driver's car, rams several cars and flips vehicle after pursuit

The suspect, Demontre Satterwhite-Walker, faces a slew of potential charges including motor vehicle theft and multiple assault charges

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2020.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole a food delivery driver's car, rammed several vehicles and eventually flipped the car while trying to get away from police.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Leland Street and 46th Street in Chevy Chase for a report of a stolen vehicle, Montgomery County Police said.

The delivery driver told the officers he had left his 2010 Chevy Camaro running on the street when the suspect jumped in and drove away.

When the officers found the stolen Camaro a short time later, an officer approached the driver and the suspect intentionally rammed a police cruiser in order to get away. A pursuit followed.

Police said during the pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Demontre Satterwhite-Walker, rammed another police car and six other cars. Eventually, near East West Highway and Washington Avenue, Satterwhite-Walker lost control of the stolen car and it overturned. Satterwhite-Walker bailed out of the car and tried to run off on foot, but was taken into custody by police.

Satterwhite-Walker faces potential charges of motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, theft between $1500 and $25,000, rogue and vagabond charges, and multiple first-degree assault charges, as well as multiple traffic offenses, according to police.