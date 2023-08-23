Stafford Co. Sheriff investigating a series of fake threats to schools

In July a law went into effect in Virginia that would penalize swatting with misdemeanor or felony charges.

STAFFORD, Va. — Authorities in Stafford County are investigating a string of fake threats targeting schools that have prompted evacuations and increased police presence on campuses.

Three schools have been targeted in the past two days according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The most recent call came Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. according to investigators. The sheriff's office says the alleged threat was intended for Stafford High School and was received by dispatch.

On Tuesday morning, Dixon-Smith Middle School was evacuated after a threat was received. That same day, both Stafford High School and Brooke Point High School were targeted before school dismissal.

The investigation into who prompted these fake threats is ongoing and no one has been arrested according to a Sheriff's spokesperson.

Authorities say the increased police presence at Stafford County public schools is out of an abundance of caution.

All threats have been deemed unfounded, but in a statement to WUSA9, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said, "Threats against schools, even if determined to be a swatting incident, is a serious crime with serious consequences. "

Swatting is generating an emergency law enforcement response against a target under false pretenses.

In July a law went into effect in Virginia that makes a fake report a class one misdemeanor that is punishable with a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year behind bars. On top of that, the person responsible for the swatting would have to pay the bill for what was spent by dispatching emergency crews.

If someone is injured or dies as a result of the fake report, the swatter would be charged with a felony.

But Virginia isn't the only one dealing with these cases. In Montgomery County, Maryland Bullis High School was also evacuated Tuesday over a false bomb threat. Investigators believe the incident may be connected to a swatting call that was made last Friday targeting Montgomery Mall. Shoppers were forced out of the commercial space as Montgomery County Police secured the building.