SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Fairfax County Police confirmed two people have been stabbed at the Casa Blanca Tandoori Restaurant off Hechinger Drive in Springfield, VA at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday night.

Both patients have been transported to a nearby hospital with trauma to the upper body, one in life-threatening condition.

The restaurant has since been cleared, but police are still searching for the suspect.

Two stabbed at Casa Blanca Tandoori restaurant in Springfield, VA.

This is developing news story. We will provide further details as information is updated.

