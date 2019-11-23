WASHINGTON — An adult woman was stabbed in downtown D.C. on Saturday afternoon, according to MPD.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the CVS pharmacy on the 400 block of H Street NW. Police say that the suspect is a black male wearing a cowboy hat and blue jacket, a silver shirt and black jeans.

Police said the victim is conscious and breathing and is expected to survive. MPD is still investigating the motive for the attack, and no further information on the victim has been released.

Those with any information are urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department's Crime Solvers team at (202) 727-9099. You can also text any tips to 50411.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as details continue.

