DC Police: 71-year-old woman shot and killed in Southeast

DC Police say the homicide occurred on Saturday night off of Savannnah Street.

WASHINGTON — A 71-year-old woman was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. this weekend, police confirmed.

D.C. police officers said they were called to the 1600 block of Savannah Street in Southeast around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

Once they at the scene, they would a 71-year-old woman unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as another adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The elderly woman, Sheila Lucas, was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after. The second unnamed victim was transported to the hospital as well and is currently fighting life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with D.C.'s homicide branch are investigating the crime and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.