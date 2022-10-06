x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

Police say they stopped a man for questioning at the scene.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital. 

Investigators also say a man was detained for questioning near the scene. It's not clear whether that man has been arrested or charged in relation to this case.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the shooting. Additional details were not immediately available. 

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

RELATED: Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

RELATED: Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

RELATED: After shooting, Commanders rookie Brian Robinson could play on Sunday

RELATED: VIDEO: Bystanders disarm, detain shooting suspect in Silver Spring

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

DC's deputy mayor facing assault charges after fight outside Arlington gym

Before You Leave, Check This Out