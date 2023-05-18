Police search for suspects in Southeast DC triple shooting

All three men shot are expected to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers are still looking for the people responsible.

According to MPD Sixth District Watch Commander Daniel Robinson, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road Southeast. Once on scene, they found three men shot. All three men were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say it appears an argument between a group escalated before shots were fired. Investigators are searching for three men thought to be involved. All of the men were dressed in dark clothing and were last seen running toward Benning Road.

Robinson said the shooting appeared isolated. Police also told WUSA9 the shooting does not appear gang-related.