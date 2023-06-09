15-year-old charged with armed robbery, DC Police say

Police charged the teen in connection to two armed robberies in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — Police have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Northeast D.C.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say both of the robberies occurred Tuesday afternoon and less than 30 minutes apart.

At 5:30 p.m., an armed robbery was reported in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

Nearly 30 minutes later at 5:57 p.m., another robbery was reported in the 2000 block of D Street, Northeast.

Police arrested and charged an unidentified 15-year-old boy from Southeast, D.C. with robbery for his alleged involvement in both robberies.

The investigation into the robberies remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who has more knowledge of these robberies is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or to text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.