Double shooting sends two to the hospital in Southeast DC

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A double shooting sent two people to the hospital late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of 13th Place Southeast around 11:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Watch Commander Lt. Papalardo.

Once on scene, responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was shot in the right side, and the other was shot in the back of the head and the left shoulder, Papalardo said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police. Neither victim has been identified by police.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the shooting. Police have not released any information about a suspect in this case, and no arrests have been made.