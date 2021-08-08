Two homicides take place in DC on Saturday

The victims have been identified as 69-year-old James Beckham, of Suitland, Maryland and 20-year-old Kendall Brown, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday in the 200 block of 49th Street, Southeast at 6:17 p.m.

Officers found an adult male in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they came to the scene, police said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services determined that the victim had no signs consistent with life when they arrived on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old James Beckham, of Suitland, Maryland.

Another homicide took place in the 3000 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on-scene, officers found an adult female victim inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. She has been identified as 20-year-old Kendall Brown, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Amard Jefferson, of Fort Washington, Maryland was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone who is responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.