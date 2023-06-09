Driver in critical condition after Southeast DC shooting

Police are looking for a silver 4-door vehicle in connection to this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for who shot a man on Minnesota Avenue Southeast in D.C. Wednesday morning. The man is currently in critical condition at an area hospital, according to investigators.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast, not far from Anacostia High School in the Fairlawn neighborhood, around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting report. Once on scene, police found a man shot in a crashed red sedan. Initially it appears the man struck a pole after he was shot. The man was unconscious, but breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Minnesota Avenue between 17th and R Streets was closed for the investigation. It is not known how long roads will be closed.

Police say they are searching for a silver 4-door vehicle in connection to this case. The car was last seen driving southbound on R Street Southeast.

Anyone who may have additional information that could aid in the investigation of this shooting is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099, or text the department's tip line at 50411.