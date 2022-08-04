x
Homicide detectives investigating after man shot in the chest in Southeast DC

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from July 29, 2022.

A man is dead after he was shot in Southeast D.C. just after midnight on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3300 block of 14th Place Southeast around 12:20 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any information on suspects in this case and no arrests have been made. 

Police have not released the identity of the man shot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

According to the latest MPD crime data, as of Aug. 4, there have been 128 homicides in the District so far this year. That's a 12% increase from this time last year.

