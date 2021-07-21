1 dead in Southeast DC double shooting

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE, according to police.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, just blocks from where a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's 7th District.

Officers arrived on the scene just after midnight to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The MPD watch commander said one of the victims, currently only described as an adult male, was pronounced dead. The second victim's condition is not known at this time.

Police continue to investigate to determine exactly what happened.

So far, police have offered no information on suspects or a possible motive in this incident.

This shooting comes days after 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. Five other people were hurt in that shooting, which sparked outrage in the community and calls to end gun violence.

Just a day later, gunshots rang out outside Nationals Park while a baseball game was in progress. Three people were hurt, including a woman waiting for an Uber after the game. The sound of gunfire caused panic and uncertainty inside the ballpark as well.

On Tuesday, MPD Chief Robert Contee announced a new unit, working in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to solve D.C. gun crimes.

"I am optimistic that this unit will have a positive impact in driving down violence," Chief Contee said in a news conference Tuesday. "Helping us remove the right guns out of the wrong hands."