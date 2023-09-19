2 shot, 1 dead in Southeast DC

No arrests have been made in this case.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who shot two men in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, and the other was hospitalized.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of Bowen Road Southeast, near the Oxford Manor Apartments for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, the responding officers found two men shot multiple times. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries, and his current condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this case. So far, no arrests have been made.

Detectives have not identified the man killed in this case, that includes his name and age.

Anyone who may have information that would aid detectives in their investigation is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This is the latest incident of violence in the District. DC crime data shows there have been 191 homicides in D.C. so far in 2023. That's up 29% from this time last year, when there were 148 homicides reported.

The chairwoman of D.C.'s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety announced Monday morning that she would be introducing a comprehensive package of legislation aimed at improving the way the District prevents and responds to violent crime.