Police investigate deadly stabbing in Southeast DC

Police are still searching for who is responsible.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. late Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast near Boone Elementary School at around 11:56 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man stabbed in his upper torso, according to a watch commander with MPD's Sixth District. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. So far, no arrests have been made and investigators are still working to find the person responsible. Police have not learned what may have led up to the stabbing.

The man who was stabbed has not yet been identified by police. Additional details were not immediately made public.