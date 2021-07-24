Have you seen these suspects? Police ask for tips

The event happened in the 3100 block of Bruce Place, Southeast D.C., according to MPD.

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the MPD Carjacking Task Force are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a robbery and Theft One Stolen Auto offense that happened on Thursday in the 3100 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

Around 6:00 p.m. the suspect approached the victim at the location, forcibly took their property and ultimately fled in the victim’s car. However, the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone with information should call the department at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line anonymously at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.

In a separate incident in early July, also in Southeast, three teen girls were arrested for an attempted carjacking in Southeast D.C. Only one so far is being charged.

The three girls are ages 16, 14 and 12, however, a spokesperson for DC Courts said Monday said that "cases against the other two are not currently being pursued."

Police said four suspects approached the victim, who was sitting in their car in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, around 3:20 p.m. Two of the suspects got into the car with the victim, and attacked them with a stun gun, police said. The teens were not able to take the car before officers responded to the scene, causing the suspects to flee on foot.

So far this year, the Washington, D.C. region has been plagued by a crime they have yet to get a handle on in 2021: violent carjackings.