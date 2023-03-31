Daughter of former US intelligence director gets 35 years for 2020 Rockville murder

Sophia Negroponte was found guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing and killing 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman who stabbed an acquaintance to death at a home in Rockville three years ago will spend 35 years behind bars for the murder, a judge ruled Friday. Sophia Negroponte was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen in January of 2023.

On Feb. 13, 2020, police were called to the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Rasmussen with stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police took Negroponte into custody that same night. Investigators believe Rasmussen and Negroponte got into a fight the night that he was killed. A witness told police in 2020 that the two appeared to have been drinking when they arrived and later began bickering.

According to court documents from 2020, officers claim they found Negroponte laying on top of Rasmussen yelling "I'm sorry" while covered in blood.

A witness told officers in 2020 that he watched Negroponte grab a kitchen knife and lunge at Rasmussen. Negroponte later told police she only remembered removing a knife from the victim and yelling for him not to die.

Following the murder, Rasmussen's college friend, Austin Pillado, said he could not believe the news.

"It's kind of hard to wrap my head around it for sure," said Pillado, who said the two met at Davis and Elkins College during his freshman year. He remembered him as living selflessly.

"He was a really quirky dude, always kind of smiling," said Pillado. "It was pretty much impossible to not smile around him or be mad with him at all. He wanted nothing but the best for himself but also more for others."

In a statement released to the media, the Rasmussen family gave thanks to the first responders and Maryland officials who tried to save him on that night in 2020.

"Yousuf was a kind and gentle soul, a loving person who brought our family and his many friends great joy in his 24 years of life. We will carry him with us forever," the family said.