Prince George's County police investigate social media threats targeting middle schoolers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Police are warning parents about social media threats and extortion attempts targeting middle schoolers through Instagram and TikTok after an incident was reported Monday.

The warning comes after four students at a county middle school received threatening demands via their social media accounts to pay $1,000 or face harm. When the children did not respond, more messages were sent with images of the children’s homes from Google maps.

Police say they are actively investigating and attempting to identify and arrest any individuals behind the threats.

Police were alerted after the school learned of the threats and contacted school security. The children’s parents were immediately notified and picked up their children.

Prince George's County police are not revealing the name of the school to protect the identities of the children and discourage similar schemes targeting students there.

According to authorities, the targeted students are from Spanish-speaking families. The Spanish-speaking community can be a frequent target of extortion attempts because of threats to expose immigration status to authorities, police said.

Prince George's County Police say they do not ask about immigration status and do not share such information with federal authorities when investigating threats.

Police are warning parents to monitor their children’s use of social media and limit their activities on the platforms. In particular, parents are urged to warn children not to share personal details that could be weaponized by scammers, such as the school they attend or where they live.