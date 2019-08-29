Prince George's County detectives released a sketch of a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman in the woods in Forestville, Maryland earlier this month.

Police plan to search Marlboro Pike and Silver Hill Road at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim told police she walking down Walters Lane when a man grabbed her, dragged her into a wooded area and attempted to sexually assault her around 10:20 p.m. on August 14.

The victim fought back. Police said the suspect hit the victim several times. She had minor injuries, but she was able to run out of the wooded area and flag down an officer. The suspect ran away.

The suspect is described as a black man between 27 and 35-years-old, 5’7”-5’9” tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. Police said he had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, black cargo pants, black shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0047684.

