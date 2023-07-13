x
At least 5 hurt in shootout in Silver Spring restaurant parking lot

Investigators believe the shots rang out following an argument inside the restaurant in the Layhill Shopping Center.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least five people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Silver Spring early Thursday morning. Police are still trying to figure out who among the injured fired shots. 

Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Layhill Center on Layhill Road just after midnight for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, police found several people shot.

A preliminary investigation determined that an argument inside a restaurant in the shopping center spilled out into the parking lot, and then shots were fired. Police said at least five people were hospitalized as a result of the shooting, but all injuries are thought to be minor. Investigators are still working to determine which of the people involved are considered victims and which are considered suspects. So far, no arrests have been made in this case. 

Additional details about this case have not yet been made public.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have information to share with investigators is asked to call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).

