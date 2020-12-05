Southeast DC shooting leaves police officer shot and a suspect in custody

Officers responded to the area because the suspect was being reportedly asked to leave a property in which he was not supposed to be on.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast that prompted a response from Police Chief Peter Newsham at an officer was reportedly shot while on duty.

In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, a D.C. Police spokesperson said that an officer was shot and assaulted by a suspect, who is now in custody. It is not believed that any of the responding officers shot their guns at any point in the exchange with the suspect.

A call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for a shooting in the 3400 block of A St, SE and a large police presence was noted by witnesses on Twitter.

Officers originally responded to the area because the alleged suspect was being asked to leave a property in which he/she was not supposed to be on. This led to the suspect firing a weapon at one of the officers and striking them, according to the department.

Several shell casings could be seen on the ground of the shooting scene when WUSA9 arrived to the scene.

Police are still canvassing for video of the crime and for witnesses. And, the officer shot has been taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

A PIO with the department said the suspect will be charged with weapons charges and assault on a police officer, but specific charges have not been announced yet.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.