Man killed in drive-by shooting outside Shaw brewery

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed outside of Right Proper Brewing in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest D.C. on Friday night, according to DC's Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Clifton Smith of Southeast D.C., police said.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. for sounds of gunshots, according to D.C. Police.

People were hanging out in the area of the shooting when a sedan pulled up and fired several rounds at the people standing inside, D.C. Police said.

Was having late dinner with friends when this went down & jumped under tables before my friends ran out after to help the victim. We have GOT to get guns off our streets. Dangerous, reckless, & pointless. Victim seems stable. This shouldn’t be our every day https://t.co/4ROBQ4R4eX — Brian Romanowski (@Anc2F01) June 5, 2021

When police arrived, they said they found a woman and man who had been shot.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the victims to a hospital.

After life-saving efforts failed, the man died due to his injuries, according to police.

Police said woman is injured but alive.

D.C. Police are looking for a silver Infiniti with unknown Maryland tags.

