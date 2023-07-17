Police investigate shooting near Catholic University

The shooting happened in the area of 7th and Monroe streets Northeast less than two weeks after a Kentucky teacher was shot to death during a robbery on campus.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a shooting near Catholic University on Monday night.

At 9:48 p.m., police were called to the area of 7th and Monroe streets Northeast for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was not conscious and not breathing at the time. His current condition is unknown. The homicide unit has been called to the scene, but police did not say that the man has died.

It wasn't yet known what led to the shooting. Police were looking for a man in his 20s wearing a black hooded shirt.

No other information was immediately available.

This shooting comes less than two weeks after a Kentucky school teacher was shot to death in the area of the 600 block of Michigan Avenue and the 600 block of Alumni Lane.

Maxwell Emerson, a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach for Oldham County Schools in Kentucky, died after being shot on Catholic University's campus the morning of July 5. He was just 25 years old.