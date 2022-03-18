x
Crime

Shooting leaves one dead in Prince George's County, police say

Officers say one man was killed in the shooting. The victim has not been identified.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above covers a different shooting investigation.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince George's County Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Maxwell Drive.

Investigators are looking into the shooting as a homicide but no suspect information or motive behind the shooting has been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Prince George's County Police Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

