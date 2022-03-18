Shooting leaves one dead in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above covers a different shooting investigation.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince George's County Friday evening.
According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Maxwell Drive.
Officers say one man was killed in the shooting. The victim has not been identified.
Investigators are looking into the shooting as a homicide but no suspect information or motive behind the shooting has been identified.
Anyone with information should contact Prince George's County Police Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
