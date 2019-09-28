WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured near the 200 block of Savannah St., Southeast at 7:42 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities say the female is conscious and has been taken to a nearby hospital. Police are looking for a black male suspect, approximately 6-foot-2 and thin with a dark complexion, wearing dark jeans and tennis shoes.

The shooting comes after two separate shootings that happened Thursday night in the District.

Around 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Dix Street Northeast. When they arrived, officers found an adult male shot.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.

