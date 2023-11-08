Suspect in shooting, crash in custody in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting and a crash not far from Joint Base Andrews on Sunday afternoon, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Dispatchers got a call around 1:40 p.m. from a person who told them someone was shooting at their car on Suitland Parkway.
The call got disconnected.
According to police, the shooter crashed into another vehicle on Allentown Road. The driver in that vehicle was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
It wasn’t clear if shots were fired at the second vehicle.
The police department said the suspect is in custody.
No information on motive has been released, and police haven’t said if they’ve recovered a gun.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
RELATED: Virginia player wounded in deadly attack returns for a new season as an inspiration to his teammates