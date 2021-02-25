Police: Man shot outside Chick-Fil-A in Northeast, DC

DC Police said the victim is unconscious and unresponsive, but this has not yet been declared a homicide.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot outside a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Northeast, D.C., according to DC Police.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, NE around 12:08 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Once on scene, police said they found a man shot outside the restaurant. Officers say the man is unconscious and unresponsive, but they have not confirmed whether he has been taken to the hospital, yet.

Police said at this time they do not have any lookout or suspect information available.

This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will update this story as new information becomes available.

