Man shot after complying with carjackers' commands at gas station in Greenbelt

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera fleeing the gas station in a dark sedan.

GREENBELT, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating back-to-back carjackings that occurred overnight Thursday, one of which left a man shot.

At 3:30 a.m., a man pumping gas at an Exxon Gas Station at Hannover Road and Greenbelt Road was attacked by three carjackers.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says despite complying with the suspects' commands, the man was still shot.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries immediately after being shot. He is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Bowser says after shooting the man, all three carjackers fled the scene without stealing the victim's vehicle described as a white Honda SUV.

All three suspects fled in a "dark sedan," Bowser said.

Around 10 minutes later, police say another carjacking occurred in the 8400 block of Greenbelt Road in Prince George's County.

The police department is investigating the two carjackings as separate incidents.

However, Bowser says police agencies are working together to determine if the incidents are related, which they have not confirmed.

