One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street.

WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street.

When police arrived, the victim was conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to an area hospital for help. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they are looking for two juveniles in connection to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

