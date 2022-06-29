Sheriff: Man fires gun at teens who said they mistakenly drove into his driveway

Police say Alford started banging on the window of the vehicle and yelling at the group, startling the 17-year-old driver, who attempted to drive away.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested for firing a gun into a vehicle occupied by three teenagers who said they mistakenly pulled up into his driveway, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dispute around 9:45 p.m. at the 6300 block of Grace Hill. When deputies arrived at the scene, Alford said he witness an unfamiliar vehicle parked in his driveway.

The three teens -- ages, 15, 16 and 17 -- told deputies they were lost and drove to Alford's driveway by mistake. According to police, the teens were trying to find a party that was located near Alford's residence.

Police say Alford started banging on the window of the vehicle and yelling at the group, startling the 17-year-old driver, who attempted to drive away. Alford allegedly fired one round from a handgun into the rear of the vehicle, striking the trunk. The bullet went through a tail light and landed in the center of the back seat passenger area, under the seat cushion, after it ricocheted off objects that were in the trunk.

Neither of the two teens sitting in the back seat were hurt.