Sheriff: Man charged for allegedly hitting vehicles with his hands and punching two deputies

A man punched two deputies while they were attempting to de-escalate a disturbance in South Stafford.

FALMOUTH, Va. — A 26-year-old man accused of punching two deputies after getting out of a car to scream at a driver and hitting vehicles with his hands in South Stafford is facing multiple charges.

Draquan Samuel was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Harrell Road and Forbes Street for a report of a domestic disturbance around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told the Emergency Communications Center that a man got out of his vehicle and screamed at another driver, the sheriff's office said. Samuel remained standing in the middle of the road and hit passing vehicles with his hands.

The first deputy on the scene found Samuel and tried to verbally de-escalate the situation. The sheriff's office said he balled his first and approached a woman on the scene.

As deputies intervened, Samuel turned on the officers, and allegedly punched one of the deputies in the face and a second deputy in the chest, officials said.

Deputies used OC spray on Samuel and he was eventually handcuffed after a prolonged struggle with several deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Medics arrived at the scene and treated the two deputies for minor injuries.

Harrell Road was briefly closed as a result of the investigation.