WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old man who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped authorities has turned himself in, police said.

Shawn Addison of Southeast, D.C. was the suspect driver of an armed robbery in Oxon Hill, Maryland early Friday morning. According to police, Addison bailed out of the car after police pursued him, and was taken into custody a short time later in Fairmount Heights. Police also found a gun in the area that Addison was originally hiding.

Once at the station, Addison's right arm was handcuffed to the wall in the interview room, but he managed to slip out of the hold and left the building around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

After escaping the handcuffs and leaving the building, Addison jumped into a car that was left running in a neighborhood by the station. Police lost sight of the SUV and were unable to locate him.

On Saturday night, Addison walked into the Criminal Investigation Division building of Prince George's County, surrendering himself.

Addison will be charged with armed robbery, possession of a handgun, escape and a stolen vehicle, according to police. Additional charges are pending, and police said they are investigating how exactly Addison escaped from custody.

