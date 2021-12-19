Several adults, teens arrested on car theft charges in D.C.

Auto thefts have increased 9 percent over last year's count.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of several people in connection to a rash of car thefts in the D.C. area. The charges included Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses.

According to D.C. police, motor vehicle thefts are up 9 percent over last year, as of Dec. 17, from 3,104 to 3,383 auto thefts year-over-year. Although thefts are up this year, the crime's growth has slowed compared to 2020, which saw a 50 percent increase over 2019.

On Dec. 10, police arrested a 15-year-old boy, of Northeast D.C., on five counts of Theft One (Stolen Auto) in connection to cars stolen in the southeast and northeast of D.C. The thefts occurred between Nov. 11 and Dec. 5.

Police also arrested Lance Hampton, 18, of Northeast D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle on Dec. 10 in Northeast; a 17-year-old boy, of Northeast D.C., for Theft One in connection to a stolen car in Southeast D.C. on Nov. 18; and a 16-year-old boy, of Southeast D.C., on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle on Dec. 4 in Southeast.

On Dec. 12, police arrested Sean Ellison, 38, of Brandywine, Md., on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in Northwest D.C.

Two days later, on Dec. 14, police arrested Keion Naylor, 27, of Southeast D.C. on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, in Northwest D.C.

The next day, police arrested Hosea Stevens, 29, of Southeast D.C., on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, in Northeast D.C.