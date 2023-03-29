Staffer who was stabbed in DC is expected to make full recovery

Phillip Todd's parents said their son is conscious and alert.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The parents of a D.C. senate staffer who was randomly attacked by a man with a knife while over the weekend is expected to make a full recovery. Phillip Todd was stabbed multiple times near Sol Mexican Grill in the 1300 block H Street Northeast Saturday.

A police incident report shows a witness was walking with the victim when someone, who appeared to be hiding behind a corner, "popped out" and began stabbing the man with a knife.

The victim was able to grab the suspect's arms behind and the witness tackled the suspect to the ground. After a short struggle, the witness and victim were able to run away, while the suspect ran in the opposite direction.

Officers claim the witness began shouting that the victim had been stabbed causing a second witness to call for help, after seeing the victim bleeding on the ground.

The two witnesses reportedly tried to help the stabbed man until first responders could arrive.

Police have since identified the suspect as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Neal had been arrested in 2011 for compelling two North Carolina women, including his cousin, into prostitution. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Neal was released on March 24, 2023, just a day before the assault.

Todd's parents, Chuck and Helen Todd, released a statement Wednesday saying their son was expected to make a full recovery despite several stab wounds and a fractured skull.

“Our son is in a stable condition, having undergone trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body. He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery. He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health," the statement reads.

Todd's parents said his son is conscious and alert.

“Our son and our family draw strength from our faith to see us through this challenging time. Phillip is conscious and alert and has repeatedly stated, "the joy of the Lord is my strength” (Nehemiah 8:10).

They also expressed their gratitude for family, friends, first responders and strangers for an outpouring of support.

“Most of all, we are impressed with the love and support of Phillip's many friends, the Antioch Church, Washington D.C., his current and former colleagues, and even those Phillip doesn't know personally."

Chuck and Helen Todd's full statement is below:

“As the parents of Phillip Todd, we would like to give an update on our son’s condition, which will hopefully answer many of the questions we’ve received. In return, we ask to respect our privacy and the privacy of our extended family so that we can focus on our son's recovery.

“He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son's friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal.

“Our son is in a stable condition, having undergone trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body. He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery. He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health.

“Our son and our family draw strength from our faith to see us through this challenging time. Phillip is conscious and alert and has repeatedly stated, "the joy of the Lord is my strength” (Nehemiah 8:10).

“We are impressed with the professionalism of the Washington D.C. police department in capturing the attacker, with the EMS and first responders’ quick response at the scene, and with the staff at the hospital in treating our son's injuries.

“Most of all, we are impressed with the love and support of Phillip's many friends, the Antioch Church, Washington D.C., his current and former colleagues, and even those Phillip doesn't know personally.

“We are thankful for Senator Paul and his Chief of Staff for making a personal visit to encourage Phillip, and Senate Chaplain Reverend Black for praying over Phillip, and everyone who has reached out with prayers and offers to help.