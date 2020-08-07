Second teen pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Frederick fair attack

In the decision hearing, prosecutors said the victim's family supports placing all of the teens in an appropriate juvenile treatment program.

FREDERICK, Md. — A second teenager has pleaded guilty for his role in an attack at the Great Frederick Fair in 2019 that took the life of a 59-year-old man.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in connection with the deadly attack, police said.

Back in April, a 15-year-old co-defendant also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the same case. The 16-year-old will be the responsibility of the Department of Juvenile Services, police said.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 20, 2019, at around 5:30 p.m., 59-year-old John Weed and his family were enjoying a family night at the fair when he was approached by a 16-year-old juvenile male, his 15-year-old brother, and a couple of their friends.

The 15-year-old and another teen asked Weed for money. When Weed said no, the teens began harassing Weed until one of the teens struck him in the back of the head, prosecutors said.

As Weed "squared up" with one of the 16-year-olds, the 15-year-old brother came running from a distance and punched Weed with such force that photos indicated he likely lost consciousness almost immediately, police said.

Weed was flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment where he later died the following day.

During a decision hearing on May 15, Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. followed the State’s recommendation that the teens be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program.

In today's decision hearing, prosecutors said Weed’s family supports placing all of the teens in an appropriate juvenile treatment program.