Police search for person of interest in SE DC armed kidnapping

It happened September 17 in the 3900 block of 9th Street, Southeast

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Kidnapping Squad are asking for the public's help finding a person of interest in an armed kidnapping case.

The crime happened on Thursday, September 17, in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast, police said.

According to police, at just before 2 a.m., the suspect entered the victim's vehicle on 9th Street. The suspect brandished a gun and forced the victim to drive to various locations, police said. The suspect then took property from the victim, and ran off on foot.

The suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 9 inches tall, Black, and last seen wearing blue jeans, red and white tennis shoes, a green coat and black mask.

Police say the man is known to frequent the area where the kidnapping was reported.

The person of interest can be seen in surveillance video released by police.