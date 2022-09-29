Scam Alert: Callers posing as DC police are trying to extort money

MPD is warning the public of a financial telephone scam, where callers have been posing as D.C. police officers to get your money.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are warning residents to be aware of a new phone scam.

Scammers are posing as Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers and calling people claiming that they have outstanding criminal warrants the department can dismiss in exchange for money.

MPD has been notified of multiple phone calls regarding these impersonators.

Police say these calls are fake and MPD would never solicit anyone for money.

MPD provides the following tips to avoid being scammed:

Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.

Don’t engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to a caller.

Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

Don’t travel to any location the caller asked you to go to.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam in D.C. is asked to contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159 or mpd.fraud-unit@dc.gov.