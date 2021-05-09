x
Crime

Man stabbed Sunday in Southeast DC

Police identified the man stabbed as 29-year-old Keith Frye from Southeast, D.C. A double-shooting also occurred in the overnight hours on Sunday.
Credit: WUSA9
A D.C. police vehicle at a scene.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department Detectives are currently investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast on Saturday. At around 5:45 p.m., members of the First District responded to a reported stabbing. After arriving, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The man remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Police identified him as 29-year-old Keith Frye from Southeast, D.C.

Hours later, overnight on Sunday around 2:18 a.m., a double-shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Eastern Ave, Northwest. Police are currently on the lookout for a black sedan and silver sedan, last seen on Eastern Ave Northwest. 

Last weekend, MPD said six people were shot in three separate shootings within three hours in the afternoon. Two more shootings happened in the early evening. In total, eight people were shot Sunday and one man was stabbed; three of the victims died, according to MPD. 

RELATED: Police: 8 people shot, 1 person stabbed Sunday resulting in 3 deaths

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

