ROCKVILLE, Md. — Friends said they are shocked by the sudden loss of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen. Police said he was stabbed to death Thursday night by a 27-year-old woman.

Police have charged Sophia Negroponte with first-degree murder after they arrested her in connection with Rasmussen's death.

A college friend of his, Austin Pillado, said he could not believe the news.

"It's kind of hard to wrap my head around it for sure," said Pillado, who said they met at Davis and Elkins College freshman year. “It didn’t seem right. I feel like there’s got to be a little bit more to this story.”

Rockville City Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing. They said the call came in at 11:16 p.m. Thursday for the report of a stabbing on the 400 block of W Montgomery Avenue.

Police said they found Rasmussen suffering from a cutting wound in the residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

WUSA 9 knocked on the door of the supposed home where it happened Saturday, and the neighbors inside said they did not know the victim or the suspect.

When it comes to the life Rasmussen led, Pillado said he wants everyone to know how selflessly he lived it.

"He was a really quirky dude, always kind of smiling," said Pillado. "It was pretty much impossible to not smile around him or be mad with him at all. He wanted nothing but the best for himself but also more for others."

He said Rasmussen played for the soccer team, but was thought of as an honorary member of the swim team, since many of his friends were part of that sport.

Yousuf Rasmussen (far right) poses with college friends during his freshman year, per his friend.

Austin Pillado

Pillado said he had not kept in touch with Rasmussen as often as he would have liked it, but the memories he does have of him are all positive.

“He’s always been a great friend and an even better man, and [his family] should be proud of the guy that they all raised," said Pillaod. "And my thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

