ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police arrested a medical center employee for alleged sexual assaults on two female patients.

Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 48, of Silver Spring, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape of one patient and third-degree sexual offense of a second victim. Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Okah was working as a psychiatric technician at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral in Rockville at the time of the alleged assaults. Police said both assaults occurred at the facility and both victims were patients.

The first victim reported that on June 5 she was sexually assaulted by a male medical center employee of Adventist HealthCare; she reported the assault on June 6.

On June 20, a second victim reported that around Feb. 6, 2018, a male employee had "inappropriate and unwanted sexual contact" with her while she was a patient at the facility.

Adventist HealthCare fired Okah on June 7 and police said the facility communicated with the department during their investigation.

Okah is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators are asking that anyone who believes that he/she was victimized by Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah should call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

