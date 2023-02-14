Rockville man arrested after ex-girlfriend's body is found under overpass

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing on Jan. 2. Her body was found less than a month later.

ROCKVILLE, Va. — More than a month after Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was first reported missing, police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 20-year-old Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 28, her body was discovered in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park under the Paint Branch Overpass of MD 200 - Inter County Connector.

Shortly afterward investigators with the Major Crimes Homicide Divison identified Chavez-Dominguez's ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, as a suspect.

Lara Garcia and Chavez-Dominguez were living together when she disappeared.

Days after her body was discovered, Lara Garcia was found by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Kirkwood, Missouri. He was arrested on Feb. 1 and Montgomery County detectives applied for and received an arrest warrant for Lara Garcia, charging him with First Degree Murder.

Lara Garcia is currently being held in St. Louis, Missouri, awaiting extradition.