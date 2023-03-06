Police arrest man for Rockville Girl Scout cookie robbery

Gerrard Luke Harrison, 24, was wanted for at least two robberies in the Fallsgrove community, police said.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for stealing Girl Scout cookie money from a troop outside a Rockville Safeway last month, along with another robbery in the area, police said.

The Rockville City Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a Rockville man on March 3. The warrant stemmed from two investigations being conducted in the Fallsgrove community in February.

On Feb. 12, Rockville City Police responded to a reported theft at the Safeway grocery store at 14939 Shady Grove Road for a report of a man stealing money from a Girl Scout troop who was selling cookies outside.

A few days later, on Feb. 18, Rockville Police were called to the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive for another reported robbery. This one involved a food delivery driver. Police say a man the man robbed the driver at gunpoint.

A joint investigation by Rockville Police and Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Robbery investigators identified the suspect in both cases as 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison of Rockville. Harrison was charged with armed robbery, robbery and firearm charges.

During the execution of the search warrant at Harrison's home, police say they found multiple items of evidentiary value inside. Police are still investigating to learn if Harrison is involved in any other recent crimes, and more charges may be coming.