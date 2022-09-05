Man arrested for Rockville stabbings that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Montgomery County for a pair of stabbings, one of which left a man dead. Police arrested Scorpio Alexander Standfield for the crimes that happened Saturday in Rockville.

Montgomery County Police Department officers were first called to the 700 block of Hungerford Drive for a report of a stabbing. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel also responded.

Once on scene, authorities found a man stabbed. The victim was able to give a description of the person who stabbed him before he was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.

Officers were able to track down the suspect, later identified as Standfield, walking in the 900 block of Hungerford Drive. He was placed under arrest.

While investigating the crime scene, officers found another man suffering from a stab wound while in his car. Police say that man, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries at the scene.

Standfield was taken to the Montgomery County Central processing Unit, where he was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder.