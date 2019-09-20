WASHINGTON — United States Park Police released the surveillance photo of a man they say is linked to two assault incidents at Rock Creek Park.

Police need the public's help in identifying a man who is allegedly involved in a sexual offense and assault incident.

Police said the sexual offense took place on August 4. Following that crime, police learned the man is also linked to an assault that was reported on September 9.

Officials said both incidents took place on Rock Creek Park's hiking trail South of Piney Branch Parkway.

Authorities believe the suspect may have a campsite in the area of the Valley and Meadowlink Trails in Rock Creek Park.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact them at 202-610-7505. You can also contact the U.S. Park Police Major Crimes Unit at 202-610-8730.

