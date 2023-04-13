Former Republican candidate for Maryland governor represents defendant in machine gun case

Dan Cox is the lawyer for Robert Krop, who is accused of using documents allegedly falsified by Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to illegally buy machine guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALTIMORE — A Frederick County, Maryland shooting range owner pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges he conspired with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to falsify documents in order to illegally buy machine guns.

The accused man, Robert Krop, was represented in federal court Thursday by 2022 Republican candidate for Maryland governor, Dan Cox.

Krop owns a Frederick gun range called the Machine Gun Nest, where federal investigators claim he earned at least $100,000 renting out the guns he allegedly obtained illegally with the help of Jenkins.

Jenkins announced he’ll take a leave of absence after he appeared in court yesterday to face the charges for his role in the alleged conspiracy.

In court Thursday, a picture of a family of immersed in gun culture emerged.

Former MD Governor candidate Dan Cox in federal court to represent shooting range owner accused in Frederick County Machine Gun case. Arraignment soon @wusa9 — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) April 13, 2023

Cox explained that Krop’s wife has a studio in the couple's home where she makes videos to show off and market guns the couple are selling.

At the same time, Cox said she home schools four kids.

Cox said she routinely carries a gun and will be in a position to defend the couple’s home, which he said was possible because there have been protests against Krop.

Federal Judge Beth Gesner released Krop without bail on the condition he gives up his own guns, and that his wife keep her guns secure from him while the couple lives together in the home.

Krop was also ordered to stay away from his business, The Machine Gun Nest because many employees are likely to be witnesses in the alleged illegal machine gun buying scheme case.

Krop is accused of using documents allegedly falsified by Sheriff Jenkins to obtain machine guns for his business in exchange for political support for the Sheriff. Krop declined to say anything to reporters Thursday.

Cox said he wants a jury trial.