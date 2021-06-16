x
Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Possible road rage shooting reported in Prince George's County

Police said that one male victim is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the primary suspects remains at large.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A person was injured during a Wednesday road rage shooting that happened in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department.

Deputies responded to the shooting call around 2:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Halstead Avenue with reports of shots fired in the area that came into dispatch, according to the police report. 

Officers who responded to the scene said they found one male victim inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police added that the shooting occurred after an apparent traffic altercation between the victim and suspect. Officers investigating the shooting have not yet released the name of the victim nor have they provided a description of the suspect. 

Readers who have any information regarding the shooting should contact PGPD at 301-772-4740. 

